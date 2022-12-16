Akim Swedru MP advises against negative speculatio against the Cedi

16.12.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko has called on Ghanaians to stop the unfounded speculations against the local currency.

He said persons and groups that continue to negatively speculate about the Ghana Cedi with the hope that the local currency will continue to depreciate against the US Dollar.

He noted that the speculations have contributed to the consistent depreciation in the value of the Cedi in time past.

"If we stop speculations and the Cedi/Dollar politics our currency will be stable and things will be cheaper for us all. Going forward we must stop the currency politics we do and I am certainly convinced that prices of things will fall drastically. What’s currently happening to the Cedi clearly shows that speculations is an enemy to our survival as a people and we must do everything possible to stop those that spearhead it," Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko wrote on his official Facebook wall.

“All of us can play a part in helping to strengthen the cedi by having confidence in the currency and avoiding speculation. Let us keep our cedi as the good store of value it is”.

The Ghana Cedi has been under pressure this year but recently, it has seen some gains as the dollar is currently being traded to the Cedi at an average rate of about GH¢10.