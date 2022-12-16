W/R: Mother abandons 3-month-old baby after man refused to accept responsibility at Beahu

This portal has gathered that a 21-year-old mother who allegedly abandoned her three-month-old baby at Beahu in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region has been apprehended by the police.

Ama Tawiah allegedly abandoned the three months old baby boy on a footpath near a bush in the farming community of Beahu about two days ago.

It was gathered that the mother, who does not hail from the farming community after committing the alleged crime boarded a car and left the area.

According to sources, later in the same day, some women who were going to the bush to look for some firewood found the baby wrapped in a cloth crying in the scorching sun and quickly went and rescued him.

The case was subsequently reported to the police and the little baby was later handed over to the Department of Social Welfare.

The Social Welfare Department made announcements at some radio stations about the baby and the need for the mother to report to the outfit.

According to reports, the 21-year-old Ama Tawiah later reported herself and wanted to claim her baby.

DGN learnt that the woman confessed to abandoning the baby and explained that it was because the father refused to accept the pregnancy and her inability to take care of the baby.

She has been detained by the police as investigation to determine whether Ama Tawiah is truly the mother of the baby commences.

