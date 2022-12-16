Asaman Tamfoe Robbery: Five suspects arrested by police; two on the run

16.12.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has made a breakthrough in its efforts to arrest the gang of armed robbers that attacked and robbed a gold-buying company.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 16, it has confirmed that five of the suspected armed robbers have been arrested.

“The Police have arrested one more suspect in connection with the Asaman Tamfoe robbery, bringing the number of suspects arrested so far to five.

“Suspect Yahaya Adama, believed to be the mastermind of the robbery, was arrested at his residence at Akwaboaso in the Eastern Region. He admitted haven received GH₵ 11,000.00 out of the booty,” parts of the police statement said.

On May 27, Yahaya Adama and his gang of armed robbers, numbering seven (7) attacked and robbed a gold-buying company at Asaman Tamfoe.

During the robbery, they shot and killed two people including a security man as they made away with over GH₵100,000.00.

Through sustained-intelligence operations, the Police have so far arrested five out of the seven robbers.

Suspect Moro Saado was arrested on June 3, in Kumasi, suspect Ali Ousmanu, who shot the security man was arrested on June 4, at Akanten near Asesewa, suspect Elvis Kwaasi was arrested on June 15, at Asaman Tamfoe, suspect Issaka Abdul alias Baba Liman was arrested on August 2, at Sofoline Kumasi and the 5th suspect Yahaya Adama has been arrested at Akwaboso near Kwabeng.

The police in its statement today has assured the general public that the remaining two gang members will surely be arrested and brought to face justice as promised.