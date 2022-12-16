Tamale: Masjidul Qudwah to commemorate the birth of Holy Prophet

The Qudwah Muslim Community under the able leadership of Sheikh Amin Bamba Imam in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region has set this month of December for the 'Masjid' 2022 Mawlid.

The annual event is part of the Masjid (Mosque) activities to commemorate the birth and life of the Holy Prophet of Islam.

This year's Mawlid which is dubbed: “Qur'an; The Greatest Miracle of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)” is scheduled to commence on 20th to Saturday 24th December, 2022 at the premises of Masjidul Qudwah complex in Tamale.

Annually, the leadership of the Masjid without foreign donations spend thousands of Ghana cedis in organizing the event, where they bring down intellectuals from different fields of play and Sheikhs from other regions. Most of the guests are lodged at serine hotels throughout the Mawlid celebration, Nurudeen Ibrahim reported.

Some of the intellectuals and well-respected Sheikhs are given topics to lecture on from the opening ceremony to the climax of the 'Mawlid'.

The leader of the Masjid, Sheikh Amin Bamba at today's Friday sermon urged Muslims in the region to support the course by taking an absolute interest in the celebration.

Brief history of Mawlid.

The last prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) was born in the third month of the Islamic year, which is Rabi ul-Awwal. Maulud /Milad un Nabi is the birthday of the Prophet and is observed in a similar way by Muslims around the world.

The literal meaning of the word Mawlid is to give birth, which comes from the Arabic language. The contemporary usage however refers to the birth of the Prophet s.a.w. specifically.

Mawlid is observed by remembering Prophet Muhammad’s teachings, Muslims offer prayers and narrate verses from the Holy Quran.

In some parts of the world, Muslims wear new clothes, cook and eat special food with their loved ones, and exchange gifts. Important places such as the streets, mosques, and residential areas are decorated with colorful lights.

-The Northern Web