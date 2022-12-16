U/E/R: FDA caution consumers about what they buy and consume this Christmas

The general public has been advised to be extra vigilant in purchasing from various groceries to celebrate the coming Christmas.

Some provision shop owners may take advantage of the season and devise different means of luring consumers into buying and consuming unwholesome products.

This came to light in an exclusive interview with the Upper East Regional Head of Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Sabastian Mawuli Hotor with ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga.

Mr. Hotor admonished consumers to be mindful of their safety adding that there is a tendency that some unscrupulous people may want to take advantage and push some unwholesome products and in has consumers may end up buying without knowing.

Mr. Hotor said consumers should be vigilant and always check the expiry dates of all products before purchasing. "Nonliterates should let their children guide them in every purchase they intend to."

He added that it’s not often advisable to buy products that are labeled in a foreign language saying “if you don’t understand the instructions written on the said product, what is the guarantee of safety?”

He cautioned the youth, especially on the smoking of Shisha which has become the lifestyle of the youth in an alarming rate to desist from it.

Mr. Hotor explains that Shisha is a flat bottom glass device, usually with water under the bottom but these days, the water is often mixed with either Indian hemp (Weed), alcohol, or other hard drugs.

Mr. Hotor said at the top of the device is a provision for charcoal where the Shisha is applied to burn to produce a smock and with a pipe-like device for smocking.

Smoking this he lamented, is more injurious than tobacco.