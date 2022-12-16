Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has reacted to the performance of the cedi against major foreign currencies, including the US dollar.

The local currency lost about 54 percent of its value. The Cedi which started the year at GHS5 to the dollar depreciated to GHS 15 per dollar a couple of weeks ago.

However, the Cedi last week bounced back stronger to become the best-performing currency in the world despite being described previously as the worst on the currency market.

It is now being sold around GHS8 per dollar, according to the Bank of Ghana’s rate, a resilient posture many economists around the world have commended.

In a brief reaction on Twitter, the Editor-in-Chief of the Fourth Estate, a news portal wrote, “The Cedi is APPRECIATING, and it's GOOD news!”