Tourists will flood Ghana this December; they can’t even get enough flights — Gabby claims

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko says visitors planning to land in Ghana the Christmas festivities would be unprecedented.

He claimed there are thousands of people, some of whom are of Ghanaian descent and foreigners who will visit the country for the holidays.

According to Gabby, there will be a shortage of flights to convey visitors to the country due to the huge numbers.

In a tweet on Friday, December 16, he noted that foreigners now find delight in spending the Christmas holidays in Ghana more than any other place in the world.

“December is #TheMonthOfReturn. "There are simply not enough flights to meet the demand of travellers, including Ghanaian emigrants, other Africans, African Americans, Caribbeans, and other tourists who now see Ghana in December as a worthy destination of choice," Gabby said.

In 2019, the government of Ghana, in collaboration with the U.S.-based Adinkra Group, launched "The Year of Return" which was intended to encourage African diasporans to come to Africa to settle and invest.