Maiden edition of YEA Book Reading Challenge held

Participants displaying their prizes after the competition

16.12.2022 LISTEN

YEA Foundation in collaboration with Sharing Education Community Learning Center-Ghana has organised the maiden edition of Book Reading Challenge as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Held at Ayikuma in the Shai Osudoku district of the Greater Accra region, seven (7) schools with a total of nineteen (19) contestants took part in the competition.

According to the CEO of YEA Foundation, Madam Ethel Ashong-Nuga Abra, it was an insightful one from the reading to the giving of prizes and the joy that was displayed by the kids for reading.

She emphasised the motive behind the competition is to equip and impact knowledge into school children to become fluent in reading and subsequently improve their academic standard.

She also indicated her outfit will in the near future table down policies and programs that would go a long way to impact the brilliance of school children at all times.

Adasa Online, Gh Dance Ministers, The Kay&Kob Foundation and other sponsors were commended for their support to make the competition a success.

Winners and competitors received educational materials and certificates for their participation.