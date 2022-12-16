A/R: Armed robbers on the run after shooting two people at Brofoyedu

A gang of armed robbers have attacked and shot two people at Brofoyedu in the Ashanti Region.

The attack on a household occurred on Thursday, December 15.

According to the information gathered, the two victims were shot after one engaged in a struggle with a member of the gang.

In a police statement, one of the victims, unfortunately, died while on admission.

Meanwhile, the other victim is still at the hospital receiving treatment.

“They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention but one of them, unfortunately, passed on while the other is receiving medical attention and is in stable condition,” a police statement has said.

In the statement, the Police stressed that investigations are being carried out to arrest the gang of robbers for them to face the full force of the law.

“Police have deepened security in the area and intelligence operations are ongoing to get the perpetrators arrested,” the police statement added.