I’ve never borrowed money from anyone except the world bank — Cheddar reveals

Ghanaian millionaire and business magnate Freedom Jacob Caesar, popularly known as Cheddar, said he hates the idea of borrowing.

He revealed that in his entire life, he has never borrowed money from anyone except the bank.

Even that, the renowned millionaire said was because of his zeal to have a connection with the World Bank.

“I have never borrowed money except from the world bank. I just went there to borrow money because I wanted their badge, I wanted if any bank or financial institution checks on my track records of developments and things that I have done, at least the World Bank has worked with me. That’s all I wanted,” Cheddar said.

Even when he was starting his business, Cheddar said he used his little savings and managed to double it from time to time until he became successful.

“From the beginning I’ve always used crowdfunding. I have used the things that I sell a house then I turn it into two. I turned it into four and I risk it for a JV that I do more then I sell, then I turn around,” he said.

Mr. Freedom Jacob Caesar is an industrialist and real estate dealer.