You don’t pay Special Prosecutor for 16 months yet expect him to fight corruption? – Haruna Iddrisu asks

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has bemoaned government’s refusal to pay the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng his monthly salary.

The Minority leader, who disclosed that the Special Prosecutor had not been paid for 16 months, said the state is making gibberish of the OSP’s fight against corruption.

The Minority leader, who was speaking on the floor of Parliament Thursday, 15 December 2022, suggested that the report by the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on the Annual Budget Estimates for the Office of the Special Prosecutor be set aside for further investigations.

He said: “We are further told by the ranking member and I believe the chairman that the Special Prosecutor has not been paid for 16 months.

“Mr Speaker, how can this happen, you see so, how do you expect him to survive. Are you not encouraging him to live on some allowances, which allowances may be unacceptable allowances, if he is not paid legitimately what he is due?”

The Minority leader also noted that the Special Prosecutor cannot live without his salary and yet be expected to function properly in office.

“Can any of you live without salary, and you don’t pay him and you expect him to work and to combat corruption and you want to lay a report,” he stated.

The Minority leader also stressed that the report of the committee should not be considered until there is an assurance that the Special Prosecutor will be paid his salary.

“Mr Chairman, this whip and his chairman must be barred from laying any report affecting the Special Prosecutor until we have assurances that he will be paid and paid his arrears and persons recruited. You scrutinise them to know when they were recruited, whether they have board approval for recruitment or not, who asked who to go home and who asked who to come.

“Then you can lay the report. So stay away from the budget of the Judiciary and Special Prosecutor.”

Source: classfmonline.com