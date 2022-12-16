Appointments Committee vets Gender Ministry nominees

Appointments Committee on Thursday, 15 December 2022, vetted the ministerial nominee for the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Protection, Ms Lariba Zuweira Abudu and her deputy nominee, Francisca Oteng Mensah, respectively.

Lariba Zuweira Abudu, who is currently the Deputy Minister of that ministry, was questioned on how she would use her influence to push for the speedy passage of the Affirmative Action Bill, increase the school feeding fee per child, support women and children on the street and improve the treatment of women perceived to be witches.

The Deputy Minister-designate, Francisca Oteng Mensah, for her part, used the opportunity to clarify a conflict of interest petition by a citizen against her as the Board Chair of the National Youth Authority.

According to her, the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) wrote to her to respond to why the National Youth Authority would purchase sanitisers worth three million Ghana Cedis from Adonko Company Limited of which she is a shareholder and which belongs to her biological father.

Mrs Mensah, who is also the MP for Kwabre East, explained that the Board approved the three million Ghana Cedis for the National Youth Authority to buy items for the Covid-19 fight and related activities and she had no idea some of the sanitisers were bought from Adonko Company Limited.

She also recounted her achievements as the Board Chair of the National Youth Authority.

Chiefs, constituency executives, family members and well-wishers were in Parliament to support the nominees.

Source: Classfmonline.com