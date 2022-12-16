Akufo-Addo’s principle is ‘do as I say not as I do’ – Ablakwa reacts to president's advice to African leaders

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to President Akufo-Addo’s call on African leaders to stop begging for aid.

Speaking during the opening of the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC on Tuesday, December 13, the President of Ghana said Africa will command respect if leaders stop begging for aid.

“If African leaders stop begging for aid, they won’t need to ask for respect from anyone but will have the chance to change the fortunes of the continent to make the lives of the people better. If we stop being beggars and spend African money inside the continent, Africa will not need to ask for respect from anyone,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo added, “We will get the respect we deserve. If we make it prosperous as it should be, respect will follow.

“Africans are more resilient outside the continent than inside. We must bear in mind that to the outside world, [there’s] nothing like Nigeria, Ghana or Kenya, we are simply Africans. Our destiny as people depends on each other.”

Since making that call, President Akufo-Addo has been criticised with the argument that it is shocking that he will give such advice when he is already begging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion credit facility.

Commenting on the matter, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says President Akufo-Addo lives by the “Do as I say, not as I do” principle.

“The BBC should understand the Akufo-Addo principle: Do as I say, not as I do,” Ablakwa said when commenting on a report by the BBC on the advice by the Ghana president.