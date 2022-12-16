Cedi’s stability won’t last unless backed by improved economic fundamentals – John Kwakye

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye has disclosed that the current improved performance of the Ghanaian cedi is because of reduced speculation.

According to him, unless the cedi is backed by improved economic fundamentals, its stability will not last

Dr. John Kwakye in a Tweet said Ghana needs to address its structural weaknesses to ensure the stability of the cedi is maintained.

“Unless the cedi is backed by improved economic fundamentals, its stability will not last. The current stability is riding only on the back of reduced speculation.

“The question is how long will the cedi stability last? We have been here before. The way to ensure lasting cedi stability is to address the economy’s structural weaknesses while building strong financial buffers,” Dr. John Kwakye shared.

The local Ghanaian currency has continued its gains today with further appreciation against the US dollar.

The cedi which depreciated 65% in two months, has regained 60% of its value in two weeks.

A dollar is being bought at GHS7.99 and is sold at GHS8.

This is the official forex rate announced by the Bank of Ghana for today, Friday, December 16.

Not only against the US dollar but the Ghanaian cedi has also made tremendous gains against the British pound.