We'll fight insensitive gov't move to touch our hard-earned pension funds – SSG-UoG

Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSG-UoG), has said it will resist any attempts by the government to make any haircuts on the pension contributions of its members under its Domestic Debt Restructuring Programme.

“We will, therefore, resist this insensitive action by t government with the last drop of our blood and insist that under no circumstance should Government touch our hard-earned pension contributions,” the association said in a statement issued on Thursday, 11 December 2022.

According to the SSG-UoG, it views the action by the Government as an ‘insensitive behaviour towards the ordinary Ghanaian worker who continues to render invaluable services to Mother Ghana even under these unbearable and harsh economic conditions, which can, at best, be described as self-inflicted by the very people who were supposed to initiate policies towards alleviating the unabated suffering of the ordinary Ghanaian.”

It cautioned the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), its Fund Managers, (Petra Trust), and Board of Trustees, to ensure that the contributions of its members, “are not affected by this so-called 'Debt Restructuring Programme.'”

The association further proposed some policies to help address the country’s debt situation rather than the haircutting of individuals' investments.

One of those is the cutting down of the size of government.

Also, the group said the government must reduce the number of SUVs in the presidential convoy and cut the salaries of all government appointees.

It also appealed to “the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations as a matter of urgency, to carry out recalculation of all the accrued interest on our Tier-2 contributions from 2010-2016 in accordance with section 64 of the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766), and pay same to our Fund Managers.”

Source: classfmonline.com