Ghana Government Pensioners’ Association swears in new executives  

The Deputy General Secretary of the Public Service Workers Union (PSWU) of the TUC, Mr John Sampa, has charged the newly inaugurated national officers of the Ghana Government Pensioners’ Association (GGPA) to restructure the association to increase its membership.

He made the call at the swearing-in of the newly elected officers at the 9th quadrillion delegates conference of the Ghana Government Pensioners Conference affiliated with the Public Services Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress on Wednesday in Accra.

Mr Sampa stated that the national association is a large organization with offices all over the country that existed and worked for the government of Ghana before the implementation of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT). He said, “if an association gets to that level where new members can’t join then it becomes a major problem.”

According to him, the new SSNIT Pension reforms have reduced the inflow of GGPA membership and as a result, the association is left with very old members with ages ranging from 75 to 80 years.

“It’s quite a very big association, so we want to restructure it so that new government employees that go on retirement can decide to join. With this we need to reform the constitution and its operational manual so that the association can now admit other government employees whether they are SSNIT contributors or not,” he added.

He noted that the conference has decided to embark on that restructuring to empower its national officers together with the PSWU, adding, “In their next National Executive Committee in March 2023, they would approve the policy manual regarding the restructuring and make sure that the association leaves on,” he said.

The National Chairperson elect of the association, Madam Esther Obimpeh, said the new executives would take care of the welfare of the aged in all the regions.

The newly inaugurated executives include Madam Esther Obimpeh; National Chairperson, Mr Jonathan Ozorh; National Vice Chairman, Mr Joseph Quist; National Secretary and Mr Emmanuel Harrison; National Deputy Secretary.