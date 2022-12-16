Continue to serve with diligence — Head of Civil Services urges CLOGSAGLAC

The Head of Civil Service, Nana Kwasi Agyekum Dwamena has called on members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana Ladies’ Club (CLOGSAGLAC) to continue to serve with diligence in their various ministries.

He made the call at the 30th anniversary of CLOGSAGLAC) on Wednesday in Accra.

He lauded members of the club for their enormous contribution to the growth of the civil service and recounted several instances where the club played a role in the running of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

On her part, the Vice President of the Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD-Gh) Rev Mrs Angela Carmen Appiah, encouraged women to apply their God’s given wisdom to manage their offices just as it is done in their homes.

She noted that, even though it is good that women are advocating for equity and inclusiveness, they must be circumspect on how to achieve that goal.

“As we are fighting for inclusivity, we must consider how accountable we are in our dealings and our working environment, we must ensure that we are transparent in our dealings, and exhibit integrity when working under or no supervision.

“We must show how responsible we are in our various working environments think about the other person in your dealings and how it may affect the other person and ensure that we run the race to the end because records are kept for the future. When the opportunities present themselves, we need to work with them,” she said.