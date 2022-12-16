542 Birth and Death Registry staff transferred to Local Government Service

The staff of the Births and Deaths Registry at the Metropolitan, ­­Municipal and District Assemblies, totalling 542, have been officially transferred from the Civil Service to the Local Government Service.

The exercise, officially out-doored in Accra, was to bring the services of the Registry to the doorstep of the public.

It was also to ensure that the registration of birth and death was done efficiently and effectively.

The Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Mr Osei-Bonsu Amoah, said the government would ensure the living conditions of the citizenry are improved by formulating appropriate policies and implementations at the local level.

He said the transfer of 542 staff was in accordance with the New Births and Deaths Act, 2020 (Act 1027), to promote registration nationwide and to improve the collection and collation of statistics in the country.

Mr Osei-Bonsu charged the staff to work hard to realise the vision of the government and strengthen inter-sectoral collaboration and ensure the smooth implementation of regulations and programmes to satisfy the aspirations of the people.

Nana Kwasi Agyekum Dwamena, the Head of Civil Service, said the exercise was to deepen the democratic dispensation and bring services closer to the people while responding quickly to their needs.

He gave an assurance that the Office of the Head of Civil Service would continue to support the Local Government Service to successfully go through the transition.

Dr Nana Ato Arthur, the Head of Local Government Service, suggested the importance of taking the staff through an orientation to enable them to understand the local government and decentralization system.

Madam Henrietta Lamptey, the Registrar of Births and Deaths, expressed optimism that the transfer presented another opportunity to further decentralise the services of the Registry to deliver timely on its mandate.