Cedi regains 60% of lost value against US dollar; $1 to GHS7.99

The local currency continue to make some gains today against the US dollar.

The cedi has regained 60% of its lost value in two weeks.

The buying price of the dollar is currently at GHS7.99 and selling price at GHS8.

This is the official forex rate announced by the Bank of Ghana for today, Friday, December 16.

Not only the US dollar but the Ghana cedi has also made some positive gains against the British pound.

The sudden rise of the local currency has compelled reduction of fuel prices at the local pumps and expected to see further reduction in the next pricing window.

This is set to bring down the prices of transport fares in the country next week.

Even though experts anticipate the commodity market to respond, prices of goods and services still the same.