Akufo-Addo making nonsense of Ghana's non-aligned posture – Security expert

Security analyst Adib Saani has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of making nonsense of Ghana’s non-aligned posture.

In a statement, Mr Saani said since independence, Ghana has maintained a non-aligned posture in the global political chess games between the East and the West and the country’s decision not to take sides has helped gain respect and favor from both sides of the divide.

“But it's absolutely demeaning for the President, flanked by his ministers, to sit in front of a Secretary of State to report on Wagner, a group that has not in any way neither threatened to invade Ghana, nor has it done anything that poses any threat to the security of Ghana,” he said.

Mr Saani’s comment comes after President Akufo-Addo in a meeting with US authorities accused neighbouring Burkina Faso of hiring the Wagner group despite being fully aware of the risks of working with such mercenaries from Russia.

"Today, Russian mercenaries are on our northern border. Burkina Faso has now entered into an arrangement to go along with Mali in employing the Wagner forces there," he said.

"I believe a mine in southern Burkina has been allocated to them as a form of payment for their services. Prime minister of Burkina Faso in the last 10 days has been in Moscow. And to have them operating on our northern border is particularly distressing for us in Ghana," Nana Akufo-Addo added.

However, Mr Saani, in his view believes Burkina Faso is a sovereign country and can decide to call on whoever to help it fight any threat to their nation.

He said when Ghana hosted the Americans through the defence cooperation agreement, no country in the sub-region complained “so why does our President make such a mockery of us by going to report on an issue that has nothing to do with us hence, bring us international disrepute.”

Consequently, Mr Saani noted that Ghana’s diplomatic relations with Russia will be gravely affected due to the President's unfortunate statement.

“The statements will also negatively affect cooperation towards implementing various aspects of the Accra Initiative. The Burkinabes wouldn't trust us again. So would the Malians,” he added.

He said major global political players such as the US, Britain, Turkey, Egypt, France, etc all work with various mercenary groups in different parts of the world.

Citing an example, he noted that Blackwater has been cited for various human rights violations including torture and killing of children in Iraq and the French have on several occasions negotiated and worked closely with militants in the Sahel for safety guarantees.”

Source: Classfmonline.com