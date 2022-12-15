You haven’t paid Special Prosecutor for 16 months and you expect him to fight corruption – Minority fumes at gov’t

The Minority in Parliament has bared teeth at government over the poor treatment of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

According to Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, the Special Prosecutor has not been paid for 16 months.

While fuming at the committee on constitutional, legal, and parliamentary affairs today, the Minority Leader questioned how the government expects the Special Prosecutor’s office to fight corruption when he is not being paid.

“Office of the Special Prosecutor, you put that young man there, you haven’t determined his conditions of service, he hasn’t been paid, some appointments have been done which themselves raises questions whether a board was aware or not aware, Chairman you have to probe further the happenings at the Office of the Special Prosecutor. He hasn’t been paid for 16 months and you’re coming to lay what report? We won’t accept any report being laid here,” Haruna Iddrisu stressed.

The Minority Leader added, “Your commitment to fight corruption begins with your attitude to independent constitutional bodies like the Special Prosecutor who has been denied salary. Can any of you live without salary? And you don’t pay him and you expect him to work and combat corruption and you want to lay a report. Nobody will lay a report in respect of the Judiciary here.”

Responding to the issues, the chairman of the committee on constitutional, legal, and parliamentary affairs Kwame Anyimadu Antwi disclosed that engagements have been made with the Ministry of Finance to sort out all monetary issues to well-resource the Office of the Special Prosecutor.