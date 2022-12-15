US economist Prof. Steve Hanke insists Ghana’s new IMF programme will fail

Professor of applied economics at the Johns Hopkins University in the US, Prof. Steve Hanke says Ghana’s latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme will fail.

On Tuesday, the government of Ghana sealed a Staff Level Agreement for a three-year $3 billion with the IMF after months of engagement to seek support to revive the economy.

In an official statement on the website of the IMF, it said, “I am pleased to announce that the IMF team reached staff-level agreement with the Ghanaian authorities on a three-year program supported by an arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) in the amount of SDR 2.242 billion or about US$3 billion. The economic program aims to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability while laying the foundation for stronger and more inclusive growth.

“The staff-level agreement is subject to IMF Management and Executive Board approval and receipt of the necessary financing assurances by Ghana’s partners and creditors.”

Reacting to the news today, Prof. Steve Hanke said in the midst of Ghana’s soaring inflation, he expects the deal for a bailout with the IMF to fail just like Ghana’s previous 16 visits to the fund.

“Today, I measure inflation in Ghana at 127%/yr. As inflation soars, Ghana has reached a $3 billion deal with the IMF. SPOILER ALERT: Like Ghana’s previous 16 IMF bailouts, this will FAIL,” Prof. Steve Hanke said in a post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the official inflation rate in Ghana as announced by the Ghana Statistical Service on Wednesday hit 50.3% in November.