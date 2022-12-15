Amend constitution to help fight corruption — Lawyer Asante Boateng

Lawyer Asante Boateng

Lawyer Asante Boateng, a private legal practitioner has called for a reform in Ghana’s 1992 constitution in a bid to fight against corruption in the country.

In an exclusive interview on Suncity Radio, Mr. Asante-Boateng indicated that although the law makes provision for people who engage in corrupt practices to be punished, there is the need for the constitution to be amended to give governmental agencies such as CHRAJ the needed power to enforce the law.

“CHRAJ has the mandate to investigate corrupt practices especially among public officers, however, the court enforces the law, the worrying issue is that most of the time, the court delays in passing judgement,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) says it has been helpless on several occasions in enforcing Chapter 24 of the 1992 Constitution which focuses on the Code of Conduct for public officers.

The Code of Conduct provides that public officers comply with oaths, prevent conflict of interest situations and declare their assets and liabilities upon assumption of office.

The provision according to CHRAJ is flouted on many occasions by some public officials resulting in corruption in public service.

Mr. Asante-Boateng again urged public officials to eschew favouritism and nepotism in the country’s public places of work.

“We will suffer as a country if we do not put a stop to corruption,” he stated.

Globally, an estimated amount of about $3.6 trillion is lost to corruption each year as reported by Transparency International UK.