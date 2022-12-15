Ghanaians must patronise made in Ghana goods — Citizen Ato Dadzie

General Secretary of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Citizen Ato Dadzie has urged Ghanaians to patronise made in Ghana products to complement the government’s efforts to stabilise the Ghana cedi and revive the national economy.

“Every patriotic Ghanaian must re-think and consider developing an appetite for locally made products, because that is also a veritable way to tackle the current economic crisis,” Citizen Ato Dadzie told Kwaku Owusu Adjei On Adwenenkasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

Citizen Ato Dadzie noted that high inflation, increased petroleum prices and taxation have consequently had a huge toll on imported products, saying, “we must embrace and patronize what we have to boost the local economy.”

He continued, “We must all be imbibed with the culture of patronising our locally made goods and services in the interest of national economic growth.”

He noted that every developing country depended on its citizens' taste for locally manufactured goods and services.

The GCPP chief scribe stressed the need for intensified public education to make Ghanaians understand and appreciate the relevance of patronising locally made products during times of economic crisis.

He noted product branding remained a prerequisite and asked Ghanaian entrepreneurs to do good branding and packaging of their products to meet international standards.

“Ghanaians will develop the taste and patronize our locally made products if we make them attractive in the market to compete with the imported ones,” he added.