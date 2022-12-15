COVID-19 is unpredictable, get vaccinated - Dr. Djokoto

15.12.2022 LISTEN

Dr Senanu Kwasi Djokoto, Acting Volta Regional Director of Health has called on the citizens to avail themselves for the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination to stem the spread of the disease.

He asked the citizens to see participation in the vaccination exercise as their contribution to stemming the spread of the disease and protecting the country against its devastation.

Dr Djokoto, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the novel coronavirus was unpredictable and that at any point in time there could be an upsurge, causing destruction in socio-economic activities.

The Director said engagements during the festive season could lead to the spread of the disease, hence it was important that the citizens use the available interventions, including taking the jab to protect themselves.

He said a total of 109, 000 people were targeted to be vaccinated in the ongoing exercise, starting December 14 to December 18, 2022.

Dr Djokoto said to ensure the effective execution of the exercise, a mobile team would be deployed into the communities to provide services to the people in the comfort of their homes.

Another team, he said, would be stationed in all health facilities in the Region to deliver the service to the people and urged the citizens to avail themselves to be inoculated.

The Director disclosed that the Volta Region currently has no COVID-19 case and appealed to residents in the Region to embrace the exercise to maintain the record and keep the Region safe.

Touching on the festive season, Dr. Djokoto said “we don’t want to see victims of road accidents in our hospitals” and therefore urged drivers to drive safely.

The Director said every citizen must be alive and enter 2023 in good health to contribute to the socio-economic advancement of the country.

GNA