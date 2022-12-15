Akufo-Addo collecting IMF loan with right hand and using left to warn African government’s against begging – Nigerian Senator

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s advice to African leaders on begging for aid from the west.

Speaking during the opening of the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC on Tuesday, December 13, the President of Ghana said Africa will command respect if leaders stop begging for aid.

“If African leaders stop begging for aid, they won’t need to ask for respect from anyone but will have the chance to change the fortunes of the continent to make the lives of the people better. If we stop being beggars and spend African money inside the continent, Africa will not need to ask for respect from anyone,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The Ghana President added, “We will get the respect we deserve. If we make it prosperous as it should be, respect will follow.

“Africans are more resilient outside the continent than inside. We must bear in mind that to the outside world, [there’s] nothing like Nigeria, Ghana or Kenya, we are simply Africans. Our destiny as people depends on each other.”

Reacting to the statements, Nigerian politician and former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has raised concern, citing that it is problematic when President Akufo-Addo is currently at the IMF with Ghana for a loan.

“Ghana’s President is collecting IMF loan with the right hand and using the left hand to warn African Governments against begging the west for money,” Senator Shehu Sani said in a post on Twitter.