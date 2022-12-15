FDA asks public to patronise registered sachet, bottled water only

Madam Akua Amponsaa Owusu, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Director for Bono East, Bono and Ahafo regions is urging the public to only patronise sachet and bottled water that bear the FDA product registration numbers.

According to her, a series of laboratory tests are conducted as part of the registration process to establish the presence or otherwise of micro-organisms, which is a critical parameter for drinking safe water.

She told a stakeholders engagement meeting in Sunyani organised by the Bono Regional Coordinating Council that the FDA has taken the necessary steps under the law to ensure that sachet and bottled water are produced according to standards.

To this end, officials from her office periodically pay unannounced visits to the various production points to ensure they go through the required levels of distillation before being packaged for the market.

Market surveillance

She said all inspections are done in accordance with the current codes of good manufacturing practices and production processes including filtration or reverse osmosis, which removes extraneous material as well as UV sterilisation, which destroys harmful pathogens which might have been present.

Besides, she added, that her office conducts periodic market surveillance and product quality analyses of various consumables in circulation on the market.

She said the FDA will continue to insist and champion the health and safety of consumers as this is the surest way to ensure that the drinking water is produced under safe and hygienic conditions for the consumption of the customers.

“The health of the consuming public is paramount to us in our operations and we will continue to collaborate with the Environment Protection Agency and the Sanitation department of the various assembles to intensify efforts aimed at ensuring that producers in the industry within the region use the right machines as well as practice good hygiene at their various production sites”, she stressed.

High patronage

For her part, the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, said sachet water is gradually becoming the main source of drinking water in the region and the country at large.

She noted that the 2021 Ghana Population and Housing Census - General Report reveal that 37.4% of households use sachet water as their main source of drinking water followed by pipe-borne water which was used by 31.7% of households and borehole/tube which was used by 17.7% of households.

“The census data also found that in urban areas the two main sources of drinking water were sachet water, which was used by 51.5% of households and pipe-borne water, which was used by 33.6% of households while in rural areas, borehole/tube well was used by 33.6% of households and pipe-borne water was used by 28.8% of households,” she stated.

Madam Owusu Banahene indicated that is time water producers in the region willingly supported all the 12 assemblies both financially and logistically during clean-up exercises which are usually embarked upon by the assemblies.

She said the Sachet and Bottled Water Producers Association in the region should provide litter/ dust bins in the districts to help reduce excess filth on the streets and gutters mainly due to plastic wastes generated out of the businesses as part of their social responsibility.

Business booming

She said the sale and consumption of packaged water is growing increasingly in the region over the last few years, saying “the production and sale of sachet water have become a booming business venture in Bono region, with so many brands of sachet water on the market due to the perception that it is safe, hygienic, and its aesthetic appeal.”

“The brands are so many that one tends to question whether these production companies do really adhere to all safety protocols in their production”, she wondered.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Chief Executives, the Regional Director of Health Services, Environmental and Sanitation Officers, representatives of Sachet and Bottled Water Producers Association as well as senior officers of the Ghana Standard Authority and the Ghana Water Company Limited, among others.

Among the issues discussed were water quality and public safety, production of bio-degradable containers for bottling, availability of litter bins, support from water producers to District assembles to improve sanitation among others.

A nine-member steering committee was formed to spearhead the implementation of the road map drawn to improve sanitation issues in the Bono region.