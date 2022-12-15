Mahama quenches Sammy Gyamfi and Opare Addo's fire

15.12.2022 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama had meetings with the Youth Organizer and Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress on the feud between the two.

The retained National Youth Organiser George Opare Addo accused Sammy Gyamfi of sponsoring Brogya Genfi to unseat him.

They have been in the news aftermath of the party's Youth and Women wing elections held at Cape Coast last weekend.

After the former President intervened, the National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo and Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer had both agreed to end verbal banter.

"It brings our great party no benefit and only serves as a distraction from the hardship caused by the reckless management of our economy," Mr. Mahama stated.