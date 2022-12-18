Zebilla: Increase our share of the common fund from 3 to 5% — Persons with Disabilities

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region want government to increase their share of the Common Fund to 5percent.

He said the 3percent is too meagre to cushion them as prices of goods and services have gone up.

The Persons with Disabilities District president Solomon Ayaaba made this known at a durbar organised to mark this year's International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

He wants government to make tertiary education free or provide more scholarships for PWDs to acquire knowledge to contribute nation building.

According to him, government must enforce the law to ensure all public buildings are made accessible to PWDs.

The Upper East Regional Vice Chairman of the Ghana Society of Physically Disabled, (GSPD) Alariba Samuel Azumah said they acquired land way back in 2004 and have since been chasing the assembly authorities to help put up an office structure for them.

The Upper East Regional Chairman of the persons with abilities, Hon Davia Anania called on PWDs to submit their names to the leadership to assist them in various ways during the rainy and farming season.

The theme for this year's celebration was "Transformation Solutions for Inclusive-Development; the Role of Innovation in Fueling an Accessible and Equitable World."

They danced and walked through the principal streets of Zebilla to preach to the world that disability is not inability.