You don't need guns to halt galamsey on your lands - Otumfuo blast sub-chiefs at Manhyia

15.12.2022 LISTEN

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II say chiefs in the country do not need guns to halt illegal mining activities also known as galamsey on their lands.

The overlord of the Asante Kingdom believes chiefs in the country can help halt illegal mining if they were to apply the power they wield as chiefs properly.

According to him, although government has the constitutional mandate on such matters, chiefs also have jurisdictional authority on their various lands, and thus have the power to stop galamsey activities.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who has expressed grave concerns about the menace of galamsey scolded chiefs who sit aloof for illegal small scale miners to destroy their environment.

He said this on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 during a meeting with sub-chiefs at the Manhyia Palace.

"We have had instances where chiefs fight vigorously to protect their lands from encroachment, even to the extent of waging war on their fellow chiefs with my High Oath (Ntamkese), why can’t you use the same strength to stop galamseyers?" he asked.

He however slam some chiefs for allowing illegal miners to destroy lands and water bodies and insisted that chiefs cannot exempt themselves from blame since they benefit from the activities of illegal miners.