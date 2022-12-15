Unite towards accelerated national development – Asafohene

The Akwamuhene of Kumasi Traditional Council, who doubles as chief of Asafo in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region, Akyeamfour Asafo Agyeman Bonsu has urged traditional leaders in Ghana to unite towards accelerated national development.

Akyeamfour Asafo Agyeman Bonsu believes peaceful co-existence among Ghanaians was one of the major tools for development and has thus, called on all to join hands in addressing challenges facing the country.

The Chief said this on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 when he presented computers and exercise books to the residents of Hiakose in the Amansie West District, one of the many communities under his rule.

The presentation according to the chief, formed part of efforts by the Asafo Traditional Area to encourage children in rural areas to pursue higher education.

Addressing chiefs and residents of Hiakose at a mini durbar, Akyeamfour Asafo Agyeman Bonsu reminded them that, for the area to succeed in its development agenda there was the need for the people to remain resolute and collectively work towards making the community and Ghana better.

"If we fail to unite in our quest for socio-economic development, we as people may end up putting the country in a state of despair and retrogression."

The chief of Nyinsinase, one of the communities within Hiakose, Nana Kwaku Dua commended Akyamfour Asfo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu for the kind gesture.

Nana Kwaku Dua pledged to unite his subjects to propel development, particularly in the area of education.