If you try to do anything untoward we will cut you to size - Victor Smith warns Asiedu Nketia

Former UK and Ireland High Commissioner, Victor Smith has issued a word of caution to the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Ahead of the party’s National Congress this weekend, the long-serving scribe has been making some explosive statements on the 2020 election petition that many believe puts the NDC in a bad position.

In an audio that went viral on Wednesday, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo caused the NDC in the last general election when an IT system he claimed was robust crashed and couldn’t collate results for the party.

He alluded that as a result, the NDC did not have enough evidence when the party went to court to challenge the results of the presidential elections.

Speaking to Onua FM today, Victor Smith has warned Asiedu Nketia that he will be dealt with if he attempts to do anything that will affect the NDC and its chances of winning power in the next general election.

“You’ve been there as General Secretary for 17 years, what is it that you couldn’t do as General Secretary that you now want to do?

“Is it that he wants us to go to opposition so that he becomes the leader of the party? It is very worrying we have to get to this.

“If the delegates choose him, we’ll work with him but if he tries to do anything untoward, we’ll cut him to size. If you try to ditch the party by pursuing your parochial interest, we’ll cut you to size and this goes to everybody,” Victor Smith stressed.

Asiedu Nketia wants to become the National Chairman of the NDC and is contesting the incumbent Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

The two will engage in a fierce contest this weekend when the NDC holds its National Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 17.