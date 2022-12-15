Does your NPP never have disagreements? Give NDC a break with your reckless talk – Stan Dogbe blasts MFWA boss

15.12.2022 LISTEN

Former Presidential Staffer under the John Mahama administration, Mr. Stan Dogbe has lambasted the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Mr. Sulemana Braimah over his comments on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

On Wednesday, the MFWA boss took a swipe at the NDC over the party’s internal wrangles when he said the ‘centre can no longer hold’ in the party.

In a post on his social media, Sulemana Braimah mocked the NDC that the party cannot even manage its own affairs yet want to manage Ghana.

“The centre can no longer hold in the NDC. The people who are supposed to be leading are rather fighting each other. They appear unable to manage even the party, yet they seek to manage the nation,” the MFWA Executive Director said in a post on Twitter.

Reacting to the post, Stan Dogbe accused Mr. Sulemana of being an NPP member. Insisting that the statement by the MFWA boss is reckless, Mr. Dogbe stresses that he should give the NDC a break with such loose talk.

“Reckless statement! Your NPP, never has disagreements? Post their acrimonious GS election, have they not finally patched up? Is Ken A not fighting VP Bawumia across the country? Give us a break with your reckless talk,” Stan Dogbe replied.

The opposition NDC appears to be going through self-destruct following multiple clashes among some leaders ahead of the internal elections.

At the end of the party’s National Youth Organiser elections, the winner George Opare Addo attacked MP for Ningo Prampram, Hon. Samuel Nartey George and National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi.

There is also a rift between national chairman hopeful Johnson Asiedu Nketia and incumbent Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.