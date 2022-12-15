GES delays vacation of basic schools to enable primary 4 pupils write National Standardised Test on Friday

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has delayed the vacation of all public basic schools.

“This is to enable the Primary Four (P4) pupils to write the National Standardised Test on Friday, 16th December, 2022,” a letter to all regional directors of education on Wednesday, December 14 said.

All basic schools were originally scheduled to vacate on Thursday, December 15 but the new directive is expected to make allowance for Class 4 pupils writing the Test.

Meanwhile, the the reopening date will still be Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

“By this letter, Regional Directors are kindly requested to communicate this information to the Metro/Municipal/District Directors of Education to inform all Heads of Basic Schools to take note and act accordingly,” the letter by the Director of of the Division of Schools and Instructions of GES, Patty Assan, said.

-3news.com