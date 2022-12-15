There’s hope; kindly support Akufo-Addo to restore the economy — Richard Ahiagba to Ghanaians

The National Communications Director of the ruling NPP, Richard Ahiagba has appealed to Ghanaians to keep supporting the NPP government as they explore more ways to restore economic stability.

He said the turnaround in the economy that Ghanaians have been waiting for is getting closer.

In a tweet on Wednesday, December 14, the ruling party’s spokesperson said the President will need the continuous backing of Ghanaians to save the economy from the effects of COVID-19 and the Russia/Ukraine war.

“There is light appearing at the end of the tunnel Our humble appeal is for Ghanaians to continue to support this government to restore the economy from the devastation of Covid-19 & Russia-Ukraine was,” his post reads.

Some economic indicators in the country are pointing in a positive direction.

The Ghanaian cedi last week bounced back stronger to become the best-performing currency in the world despite being described previously as the worst on the currency market, according to Bloomberg.

The cedi, which used to sell at GHS15 a couple of months ago, is now being sold around GHS10, an event many economists around the world have commended.

Also, the unbearable fuel prices have been reduced.

As part of the government's efforts to achieve economic growth, it has landed a $3 billion staff-level agreement with the IMF, pending approval from the Fund's Executive Board.