Cedi bouncing back because Akufo-Addo refused to sack Ken Ofori-Atta — Isaac ‘Opeele’ Boateng

Ghanaian football manager Isaac ‘Opeele’ Boateng has eulogised President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo over Cedi’s recent remarkable performance.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach has described the President as a strong man.

According to him, despite the numerous criticisms and calls from Ghanaians for the President to sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, the President stood firm because he knew what he was doing.

The firm stands by the President, Mr. Boateng said, was what accounted for the cedi’s recent strong performance against the US dollar as well as the good performance in the oil sector.

“The Ghanaian economy bouncing back is proof of why Prez Nana Akufo-Addo is a strong leader.

“He stood by his decision not to change the finance minister and now the cedis and oil prices we cried over are bouncing back. A leader must be strong and he is an example,” he said in a tweet on Wednesday, December 14.

The Ghanaian cedi last week bounced back stronger to become the best-performing currency in the world despite being described previously as the worst on the currency market in the last 10 months, according to Bloomberg.

The cedi, which used to be sold at GHS15 a couple of months ago, is now being sold around GHS10, an event many economists around the world have commended.