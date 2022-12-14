Senior lecturer at University of Ghana receives global award

Dr. Charles Ampong Adjei, a senior lecturer at University of Ghana and the Executive Director of Hepatitis Alliance of Ghana wins the 2022 global hepatitis elimination champions award.

The award was initiated by the Coalition for Global Hepatitis Elimination (USA) and the Task Force for Global Health (USA) to recognise the remarkable contributions of individuals to build political commitment, improve policies, and programmes and expand access to interventions that accelerate progress toward hepatitis elimination.

Dr. Adjei's contribution to hepatitis elimination in Ghana began in 2008, when he noticed that pregnant women were being tested for hepatitis B, but there was no intervention in place to prevent transmission from mothers to babies at the district hospital where he worked.

He took it upon himself to arrange for a hepatitis B birth dose vaccine from a nearby tertiary hospital for each newborn a week before delivery and to ensure that the vaccine was administered within 12 hours of birth. Dr. Adjei could count about 20 babies who benefited from his initiative in a month, and it became a structural arrangement that every person diagnosed with hepatitis meet with him before leaving the hospital.

Further, the psycho-social concerns and informational needs expressed by persons with hepatitis who came into contact with him prompted him to establish the Hepatitis Alliance of Ghana to assist the affected population. Today, the alliance has approximately 4000 membership, mainly healthcare providers (i.e., Physicians, Nurses, Midwives, Pharmacists, and Biomedical Scientists etc.) across the country.

Till date, Dr. Adjei continues to educate people about hepatitis through radio, television, and community outreach, as well as providing free hepatitis B testing in Ghana's urban, peri-urban, and rural communities. To communicate simple and accurate information to a larger audience, he employs context-specific tools such as animation, posters, and an information van. He also established a call centre where people with hepatitis, particularly those who are newly diagnosed, could call and receive information and referrals to care.

Dr. Adjei identified the need to train healthcare providers to have accurate hepatitis information, and since 2008, he has trained over 10,000 healthcare providers in 7 regions of Ghana. The majority of these providers have become hepatitis focal persons in their hospitals, offering education, counselling, and vaccination. As senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Adjei primarily conducts hepatitis-related research and has over 21 peer-reviewed journal articles to his credit. The evidence generated by his research is frequently used to determine the training needs of healthcare providers, as well as for advocacy purposes at the national level. He has used press releases, documentaries, patient voices, and courtesy calls to draw the attention of policymakers and stakeholders to hepatitis-related issues confronting the hepatitis community in Ghana.

He has been at the forefront of advocating for the 1) introduction of hepatitis B birth dose in Ghana, 2) inclusion of hepatitis B clinical monitoring and treatment in the national health insurance scheme, 3) integration of hepatitis B service in the existing HIV structures, 4) a formalised pre and post-test counselling system in health facilities, and 5) a task shifting model to have nurse-led liver clinic sessions in all primary healthcare facilities, to mention a few.

He currently serves on the advisory committee of the national viral hepatitis control programme, and he is a key member of the national team working on hepatitis C elimination in Ghana. He has contributed to global discussions on hepatitis and has presented scientific papers at hepatitis conferences in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, to mention a few. He is currently working on a culturally appropriate intervention for reducing hepatitis B stigma. He believes that hepatitis can be eliminated if political will to invest in hepatitis increases at the national level and hepatitis funding is prioritised at the global level.