2020 election petition: I'd've been 'disgraced' had I mounted SC dock with Ofosu-Ampofo's collated results which Tsatsu Tsikata said was empty – Asiedu Nketia reveals

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who is seeking the highest position of the party, has revealed, in a leaked tape that he would have suffered shame and disgrace at the Supreme Court had he mounted the dock to testify with the results put together and handed over to him by the party’s Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, during the 2020 election petition hearing.

Mr Nketia explained to some delegates of the party in the Ashanti Region that even Mr Tsatsu Tsikata washed his hands off those results since they were empty and amounted to nothing.

According to him, the party was unable to collate the results because an IT system installed by Mr Ofosu-Ampofo crashed after just five regional results were entered into it for processing.

In the leaked tape, Mr Nketia is heard telling his audience: “I totally understand if anyone says I’m partly to blame for the collation fiasco because all those people undertaking the process were reporting to me but the bit of it is that there were people tasked to do that job”.

He continued: “Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s so-called ‘robust’ and ‘strong’ IT system he had installed for the collation of results crashed after just five regional results were entered into it for processing”.

“So, that is the truth of the matter”, Mr Nketia noted.

Following the mishap, Mr Nketia, who wants to nudge off the incumbent chair, who is seeking re-election, said: “We then decided to manually collate the pink sheets”.

Again, he said “the Chairman took over the whole process and brought in some university students to put some documents together”.

However, he recalled: “When it was time for me to mount the dock, it was clear the results they gave me to back our case in court would have brought me nothing but shame and disgrace”.

“We could not have gone to court with those documents as evidence”, he asserted.

“We then carried those same documents to Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, the lawyer, for perusal. After studying the documents, he called us the following day to say if that was the evidence we were taking to court then he wouldn’t be part of the case and suggested we find a different lawyer to represent the party in court since there was no way he was going to be part of it”, Mr Nketia recounted.

“That is why I told the court we didn’t bring any results when I was asked to produce the evidence”, Mr Nketia explained to his audience.

The Supreme Court, eventually, threw out the petition and upheld the results declared by Electoral Commission Chair Jean Mensa.

Mr Nektia has, thus, promised that should he become the next chairman of the NDC, “I intend to make sure this collation fiasco never happens again”.

Source: ClassFMonline.com