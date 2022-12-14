Beatrice Ankoma Education Trust organizes quiz competition for Apapam School

Beatrice Ankoma Education Trust has organized a quiz competition for the pupils of Apapam Presbyterian Basic School.

This is to build trust and courage in English, Maths and Science so that they will be as best as those in the cities when it comes to education.

At the end of the competition, group 2 was crowned first.

"I have got to know that Maths, English and Science have always been difficult for students in Apapam all because the fundamentals of learning those subjects are weak. It's about time we build them so that they will be good forever," Mrs Beauty Larbi said.

The BAET also donated textbooks, exercise books, story books and stationery to the school.

According to Mrs Beauty Larbi, the founder of the education trust, this is the first edition of the quiz competition and it's the vision of Beatrice Ankoma Education Trust to improve education in Abuakwa South Municipality.

She mentioned that it is important to nurture and harness the intellectual abilities of the students by inculcating into them Maths, English and Science education.

Again, the education trust is giving support to some students in Apapam from KG to JHS and will still sponsor pupils who will have the best grades in thier exams and urged them to learn and learn well.