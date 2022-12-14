2020 polls: We couldn't collate results because Ofosu-Ampofo's so-called 'robust', 'strong' IT system crashed after processing just 5 regional results – Asiedu Nketia reveals

Johnson Asiedu Nketia has revealed that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was unable to collate results in the 2020 polls.

He said an IT system installed by the Chairman of the party, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, crashed after just five regional results were entered into it for processing.

Mr Asiedu Nketia, who is the incumbent general secretary and aspiring to the chair slot in the party’s upcoming internal polls, made the revelation during his interaction with some party delegates in the Ashanti Region.

In a leaked audio, Mr Nketia is heard telling his audience: “I totally understand if anyone says I’m partly to blame for the collation fiasco because all those people undertaking the process were reporting to me but the bit of it is that there were people tasked to do that job”.

He continued: “Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s so-called ‘robust’ and ‘strong’ IT system he had installed for the collation of results crashed after just five regional results were entered into it for processing”.

“So, that is the truth of the matter”, Mr Nketia noted.

Following the mishap, Mr Nketia, who wants to nudge off the incumbent chair, who is seeking re-election, said: “We then decided to manually collate the pink sheets”.

Again, he said “the Chairman took over the whole process and brought in some university students to put some documents together”.

However, he recalled: “When it was time for me to mount the dock, it was clear the results they gave me to back our case in court would have brought me nothing but shame and disgrace”.

“We could not have gone to court with those documents as evidence”, he asserted.

“We then carried those same documents to Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, the lawyer, for perusal. After studying the documents, he called us the following day to say if that was the evidence we were taking to court then he wouldn’t be part of the case and suggested we find a different lawyer to represent the party in court since there was no way he was going to be part of it”, Mr Nketia recounted.

“That is why I told the court we didn’t bring any results when I was asked to produce the evidence”, Mr Nketia explained to his audience.

The Supreme Court, eventually, threw out the petition and upheld the results declared by Electoral Commission Chair Jean Mensa.

Mr Nektia has, thus, promised that should he become the next chairman of the NDC, “I intend to make sure this collation fiasco never happens again”.

Source: ClassFMonline.com