MTN Ghana constructs over GHC 1.9 million 100-seater robotic lab at Mamfe Methodist Girls High School

MTN Ghana has begun the construction of an ultra-modern robotic laboratory for the Mamfe Methodist Girls’ High School (MEGHIS).

Officers of the telecommunication company and the school officials officially converged at the site at Mamfe Akuapem in the Eastern region on Wednesday, December 14 for a memorable sod-cutting ceremony.

The 300-square-metre building is expected to be completed within the space of five months or less, according to the architectural designer.

The official sod-cutting ceremony for the already-begun construction—a brief rite—was followed by a gathering in the Assembly Hall of MEGHIS.

Madam Winifred Siebu Arthur, Headteacher of MEGHIS, delivering a welcome address, said the date of the initiative, December 14, 2022, will go down in the annals of the school’s history.

She welcomed the development with a warm heart, describing it as a great way for the "leading school" to end its year (2022).

Madam Siebu Arthur described the kindness shown them by Mr. Selorm Adadevoh, MTN Ghana’s CEO and his outfit as a show of honour and love to the school.

The Head Mistress appealed to the government and other benevolent organisations and individuals to help shape their road network and build them adequate dormitories befitting of a 38-year-old second-cycle institution like MEGHIS, as inadequate accommodations might prevent them from admitting more students.

On his part, Mr. Adadevoh noted in his speech that "this ceremony is incredibly significant," adding that it aligns with his outfit’s zeal for leading Africa’s digital solution.

The robotic laboratory, he said, will enhance the improvement of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education as well as robotic expertise to solve the country’s domestic problems.

"In countries like Japan and China, it [robotics] has elevated development to another level."

"Robotics technology is breaking down complex human tasks and is constantly creating the environment for humans to perform confidential daily life activities with ease," he stated.

The MTN CEO stressed, "Indeed, STEM robotics is impacting the delivery of health, agriculture, and education."

STEM robotics, he stressed, has been very useful in the enhancement of effective critical thinking, adding, "The benefits of robotics are numerous and cannot be overemphasized."

He urged students of the MEGHIS and the neighbouring schools to take good advantage of the projects because the betterment of the country may not be possible if ICT and robotics are relegated to the background.

Also speaking at the occasion, Osabarima Nana Ansah Sasraku III Mamfehene and Kyidomhene of the Akuapem Traditional Area expressed his utmost gratitude to MTN Ghana for having considered erecting a robotics centre for the two-times world robotic competition champions.

He congratulated the school for its international recognition, which put the Mamfe township and the entire country at a significant position on the world’s educational map and charged them to do more with the yet-to-be-built laboratory.

Taking their studies seriously without allowing themselves to be distracted by unnecessary things was the central message from the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of TVET, Gifty Ampofo Twum, to the female students.

On behalf of government, the Abuakwa North MP expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for the initiative and also congratulated the school for emerging as the winner of the world robotic competition on two consecutive occasions.

The deputy minister stressed that the ladies must not allow themselves to be cowed by society but rather rise up to do better things for themselves and the country at large.

The project is estimated to be completed at a cost of GHC 1.9 million (GHC 1,915,854.00) and will include computers and accessories, robotic tools and equipment, furniture, and electrical equipment, as well as a strong internet service.

The first robotic centre built by the telco giant was the Dansoman multipurpose library located inside the Ebenezer Secondary School, Dansoman, Accra, which was opened in November 2020.

"The pride of the east," as they call themselves, situated in Mamfe-Akuapem in the Akuapem North Municipality, Eastern Region of Ghana, has distinguished itself in the area of robotic studies.

The single-sex school floors the Avenues FLL MG Team from Avenue World School, based in New York, USA, in a virtual contest that consisted of 5000 teams across the world.

The Intelik/Robogroup from the United States and Israel hosted the competition, known as the CoderZ Juniors League.

The World Robotics and Coding Competition 2020 virtual edition included 12 regional groups from Africa, Europe, Asia, and North and South America.

MEGHIS' Robotics Stars, who used method K20 as its coding key, won the final competition after advancing through six competitive stages.

The annual competition is intended to provide students with knowledge in problem-solving, critical thinking, and the use of virtual platforms.

The sod-cutting event was made successful by the eminent presence of Osabarima Nana Ansah Sasraku III Mamfehene and Kyidomhene of the Akuapem Traditional Area, Deputy Minister of Education for TVET, Hon. Gifty Ampofo Twum, and Diocesan Bishop of Koforidua Methodist Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Asare Kusi.

Also in attendance were some board members of the MTN Foundation, the headteacher of the school, Madam Winifred Siebu Arthur, Rev. Juliana Esi Arkaah, the school’s chaplain, teaching and non-teaching staff, media partners, and other invited guests.