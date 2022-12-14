NDC unable to manage party affairs; yet they want power to manage Ghana – Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has taken a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over current internal wrangling.

As stressed by National Chairman hopeful Johnson Asiedu Nketia, there is some power play between supporters of ex-president John Dramani Mahama and supporters of incumbent chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

In an audio that has gone viral on social media, the outgoing General Secretary shot himself in the foot in an attempt to dirty his rival in the upcoming national elections.

Asiedu Nketia said Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata didn't want to handle the NDC's 2020 election petition because he felt it was empty.

These revelations have given the indication that perhaps all is not well among the leadership of the NDC ahead of their Congress this coming weekend.

Reacting to the NDCs internal issues, Sulemana Braimah says it is baffling that a party that cannot manage its affairs seeking power in the 2024 general elections.

“The centre can no longer hold in the NDC. The people who are supposed to be leading are rather fighting each other. They appear unable to manage even the party, yet they seek to manage the nation,” the MFWA Executive Director said in a post on Twitter.

The National Congress of the NDC is scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 17, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

All eyes are on the contest between Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo as the two battle for the National Chairman position.