Don’t borrow to do colourful weddings; marriage is not competition — Counsellor Adumatta

Renowned Ghanaian marriage counsellor, Kweku Adumatta has advised the youth to desist from taking loans for weddings.

He said doing so would put the young couple in financial distress, which may harm them for their entire lives.

Speaking on Accra-based Happy 98.9FM’s "Nsem Pii" show, the marriage expert stressed that marriage is not a competition or an avenue to showcase one's riches.

"It’s not the best way to start your lives." When will you repay the debts to go on with your lives and develop yourselves? What if children come into the picture too?

"The bills will keep increasing, so it doesn’t make sense to start a life with debts. The marriage won’t last if it is built on debt," he advised.

He further stated, “They want to please people and society, so they do anything, including taking out loans, to make this possible."

"What they have to understand is that marriage is not a competition. It seems so now, and they keep raising the expectations of others when that shouldn’t be the case," he stated.

According to him, the size of the wedding—whether big or small—does not guarantee a successful marriage.

"It’s not the wedding that matters. The real marriage comes after the wedding, and people need to know this and prepare for it.

"If you start your lives with debt, it brings a lot of discomfort and unhappiness into the marriage, and people need to refrain from it," he advised.