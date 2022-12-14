Samira Bawumia to grace two days Pregnancy and Baby Fair 2022 at Ridge Hospital

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) will hold two days Pregnancy and Baby Fair 2022 coupled with blood donation exercise.

The event is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, 15th-16th December 2022 at the hospital premises under the theme: "Avoiding Recurring Miscarriages."

The second lady, her excellency Samira Bawumia will grace the occasion with lectures on pregnancy and related issues.

"It is open to all pregnant women and their husbands, all women aspiring for pregnancy and their husbands, all women, all men, in fact the general public is encouraged to just walk in for a great service", the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Emmanuel Kobla Srofenyoh told Obaapa Florence of Afeema FM.

The six (6) thematic areas lecturers will focus on include:

Preconception care. Pre-eclampsia. Importance of Antenatal care. Importance of nutrition during pregnancy. Danger signs in newborns. Importance of blood donation during pregnancy.

The program shall be held from 9am to 4pm on each day.

Other fun-filled activities to thrill patrons on the day include: