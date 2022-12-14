Asiedu Nketia, Mahama & NDC must apologize to Supreme Court Justices — AFFA

1. Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) is alarmed by the contents of a leaked audio tape believed to be the voice of NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

2.In the said audio which has since gone viral, the outgoing chief scribe and National Chairman hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is heard admitting among other things that his party[NDC] was UNABLE to collate its results during the 2020 general elections due to an internal IT system breakdown.

3. As if that is not enough, Asiedu Nketia also disclosed that the evidence his party sought to rely upon in challenging the validity of the election of President Akufo-Addo at the Supreme Court in 2021 was utterly useless, inadmissible, and same could not have overturned the outcome of the election results.

4. AFFA is scandalized by the 'confessions' of Asiedu Nketia given the fact that the NDC, led by former President Mahama, has since March 2021 bastardized justices of the Supreme Court at every least occasion; describing them as "UNANIMOUS FC" and appendages of President Akufo-Addo following the dismissal of his defective election petition.

5. We find it puzzling how the petitioner, a former President of the Republic, knowing very well he had no case (as has been revealed by General Mosquito), proceeded to the apex court of the land to waste precious time of Ghanaians. The sudden silence of vociferous Asiedu Nketia in these past few days that the leaked audio has been in circulation only confirms the authenticity of the tape and the contents therein.

6. In the light of the above, AFFA calls on Mr. Mahama, Asiedu Nketia and the NDC to render an unqualified apology to Justices of the apex court, Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission and Ghanaians at large.

7. It is our submission that the dignity and authority of the judiciary and the EC must be upheld at all times for the growth of Ghana's multiparty democracy.

Signed

Sir-Obama Pokuase

Executive Secretary, AFFA

Source: Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA)