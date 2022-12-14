E/R: OMESS student caught attempting to dump newborn baby after delivering on campus

14.12.2022 LISTEN

A boarding student of Oyoko Methodist Senior High School (OMESS) in Koforidua, Eastern Region has become a teenage mother.

The teenager from the information gathered from sources has given birth to a baby boy at a dormitory in her school.

Shockingly, her mates in the boarding house saw her attempting to dump the newborn into a nearby latrine on campus.

After questioning the new mother, her colleagues informed the senior house mistress for assistance.

The house mistress acted quickly and rushed the teenage mother and her baby boy to the Eastern Regional Hospital.

While the mother and her baby would be admitted to receive medical care, checks have revealed that they have been subsequently discharged.

Since the incident, the management of Oyoko Methodist Senior High School (OMESS) has contacted the parents of the teenage mother.

A meeting has been scheduled this week for decision to be taken for the teenager and her newborn baby.

It is understood that the new mother is insisting on completing school and will also do everything to take care of her son.