Energy Minister launches NEDCo Special Revenue Protection Taskforce in Yend

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has launched the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) Special Revenue Protection Taskforce in Yendi in the Northern Region.

The purpose of the taskforce is to embark on a rigorous revenue mobilization drive for NEDCo in its operational areas.

The 9-members of the Special Revenue Protection Taskforce led by Terence Ninnang as Chairman, also includes Ali Phillip, Hilda Alhassan, Abdul-Malik Hussein, Winfred Sewua, Ayishetu Ayamga, Elvis Demuyakor, John Yamoah and Alexander Otu-Larbi.

Dr. Prempeh disclosed that the King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abubakari II has been appointed as an automatic member of the Special Revenue Protection Taskforce to serve as an ambassador to ensure the effective collection of revenue for the needed development in the energy sector in the region.

The Energy Minister called for the support of the King of Dagbon to help officials of NEDCo with the installation of new pre-paid meters in Dagbon.

The Managing Director of NEDCo, Osmani Aludiba Ayuba lamented about the increasing rate of power theft adding that the sustainability of NEDCo is under threat.

He said "the losses in the Northern area, Tamale in particular, constitute an existential threat to NEDCo. Whereas the losses in the Northern area is around 45 per cent, the case in Tamale township is around 48 per cent. The power theft situation in Tamale if not addressed immediately can cause the collapse of NEDCo in the very foreseeable future.”

Mr. Ayuba stated that they have procured some smart pre-payment meters mainly to replace the other types that lend themselves more readily to manipulation and power theft.

The NEDCo Managing Director said management under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy has constituted the Special Revenue Protection Taskforce to help collect revenue in the region.

“We have put in some pragmatic steps towards improving our overall customer-centeredness with your support and cooperation.”

The King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abubakari II commanded the government for its continuous commitment to providing affordable electricity for Ghanaians.

He said it was breathtaking to see the determination of the government through the Ministry of Energy to provide affordable electricity to Ghanaians in furtherance of the government’s pledge to the Ghanaian people.

"The good leadership you exhibit at your ministry has sown a seed of hope and expectations of the people in government.”

According to Ndan Ya-Na Abukari Ii, during the efforts of the Energy Minister, the Dagbon Kingdom has experienced for the first time the building of eight solar power plants by Ghana’s Bui Power Authority with a total capacity of 259 MWp in Yendi and other parts of the Northern Regions.

He said the building of the solar power plants will consolidate the development of renewable energy in Ghana, adding, "the location site of the plants in the north includes Yendi, Buipe, Sawla in the Savannah region, Zebilla, and Bolgatanga in the Upper East region is a blessing for the people of Dagbon and the north as a whole.”

Ndan Ya Na noted that apart from the intended purpose of the plants of providing a reliable and affordable power supply, they will also serve as a source of employment for the people in the northern part of the country.

He, however, appealed to government to speed up the ongoing rural electrification projects in the Kingdom and also consider the remaining communities which are yet to be connected to power.

“I believe that the efforts by the government in the energy sector will help address some challenges in other sectors of our economy.”