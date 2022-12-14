Spend wisely this Christmas – Wengam advises Ghanaians

General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev Stephen Wengam, has led an eight-member delegation of the Executive Presbytery (EP) of the church to pay a courtesy call on Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin, the Okyenhene at his palace in the Eastern Region on Monday.

The visit was to introduce the new leadership of the church to him and to discuss matters of national importance.

Rev Wengam thanked the chief for his support for the church.

The wife of the traditional leader is a member of the church.

Rev Wengam commended Okyenhene AMaoatia Ofori Panin II for his initiatives aimed at preserving the environment, such as his fight against illegal mining and the establishment of an education fund to support needy-but-brilliant students.

He urged Ghanaians not to be despondent in the face of the current global economic recession but rather renew their faith in God’s word and improve their work ethics.

Rev Wengam further urged chiefs to use their position to serve humanity and improve the welfare of their people.

He counselled Ghanaians to spend wisely in these difficult times, especially during the yuletide.

The delegation presented gifts to Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin on the occasion of his birthday.

The chief, for his part, called on leaders to put national development first.

He commended the Assemblies of God, Ghana, for investing in education, rehabilitating street children and evangelising to the nation.

He advised the new leadership to work as a team.

Source: Classfmonline.com