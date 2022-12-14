If we stop being beggars we won’t need to ask for respect from anyone – Akufo-Addo to African leaders

President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

14.12.2022 LISTEN

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged African leaders to stop begging for foreign aid.

According to him, if African leaders stop begging for aid, they won’t need to ask for respect from anyone but will have the chance to change the fortunes of the continent to make the lives of the people better.

“If we stop being beggars and spend African money inside the continent, Africa will not need to ask for respect from anyone,” President Akufo-Addo said during the opening of the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC on Tuesday, December 13.

The Ghana President added, “We will get the respect we deserve. If we make it prosperous as it should be, respect will follow.

“Africans are more resilient outside the continent than inside. We must bear in mind that to the outside world, [there’s] nothing like Nigeria, Ghana or Kenya, we are simply Africans. Our destiny as people depends on each other.”

In a call on young African and Diasporan leaders, President Akufo-Addo stressed that it is important they help to change the negative narrative about the continent.

“I urged young African and Diasporan leaders to work to help change the African narrative, which has been characterised largely by a concentration on disease, hunger, poverty and illegal mass migration. Let us all remember that the destiny of all black people, no matter where they are in the world, is bound up with Africa,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo shared on Facebook after the African and Diasporan Young Leaders Forum.