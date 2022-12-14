Johnson Asiedu Nketia must be charged for lying to the Supreme Court – NPP 2nd Vice Chair

14.12.2022 LISTEN

Greater Accra Second Vice Chair of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is demanding the immediate arrest of the national chairman hopeful of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia for lying to the apex court during the 2020 Election Petition hearing.

According to him, the incumbent General Secretary known in political circles as General Mosquito appeared before the court when he was aware the party had no collated results for the 2020 election.

This he says smacks of lying to the court.

Mr Eric Nartey Yeboah popularly known as Chairman Dollar made this demand in an interview with Classfmonline.com while reacting to the NDC’s chief scribe’s leaked tape on his campaign tour of the Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region ahead of the party's national delegates' congress slated for Accra Sports Stadium on December 17, 2022.

According to the regional Second Vice-chair who is also a security expert, the NDC’s aim of going to the court was to denigrate the person of the Electoral Commission chairperson, Jean Mensa.

They wasted the time of the state, the court, the EC and for that matter Ghanaians, he noted.

What business had the NDC going to court when knew they were results deficient, he queried

He argued that the actions of the NDC’s General Secretary were targeted at destabilising the country.

He called on the Inspector-General of Police to arrest the NDC’s national chairman hopeful for attempting to lead the country into flames with his clueless election petition.

He said even though the NDC’s election petition had no legs to stand on, the party leadership presented the issue to the court by lying to the judges and wasting the country’s time in the end.

He said the NDC’s action at the court had the potential of making Ghana join its counterpart that are in flames as a result of an election dispute in the sub-region.

He said the NDC’s decision to go to court was laced with a sinister motive.

“If they did not have documents, how did they conclude that they won the last elections”?

“The NDC had no evidence of vote padding but went to court to attack the integrity of the EC chair,” he stressed.

He called on EC lawyers to take steps to sue General Mosquito for mounting the witness box to impugn the integrity and reputation of the EC chair.

“The actions of the NDC General Secretary at the court must be dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others since election disputes have the potential of destroying the peaceful fabric of the country,” he added.

